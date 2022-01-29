Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: Senior Congman Kang decides to field son independently from Kharar

A three-time Punjab cabinet minister, Jagmohan Kang alleged that despite serving the Congress for decades, the party had humiliated him as part of a conspiracy by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi
Senior Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang (right) said the party had humiliated him, and his son Yadvindra Singh Kang (left) will contest the polls independently from Kharar. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Enraged over the Congress leaving his family out in the ticket distribution for the Punjab assembly elections, former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang on Friday announced his son, Yadvindra Singh Kang, will contest the polls from Kharar as an independent candidate.

A three-time Punjab cabinet minister, Jagmohan alleged that despite serving the Congress for decades, the party had humiliated him as part of a conspiracy by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

On Thursday, the senior Congress leader had given an ultimatum to the party high command to review its decision of declaring Vijay Kumar Sharma as its candidate from Kharar. A liquor baron, Sharma is the chairman of the Mohali District Planning Board and considered to be a close aide of Channi.

“It is very painful for me to field my son independently, but the way the Congress humiliated me is not acceptable. On Saturday, I will hold a meeting with my supporters in Chamkaur Sahib to expose the CM and his misdeeds. Sharma was allotted a ticket to serve Channi’s vested interests. I will not join any other party, but will field my son independently. He will file his nomination papers on Monday,” Jagmohan alleged.

On the other hand, Sharma said, “Everyone has the right to contest the elections in a democracy. But being a senior Congress leader, Jagmohan Singh Kang should understand that others should also get a chance to contest. We will still try to sort out the issue.”

