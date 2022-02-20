Punjab polls: Three injured as LIP, Cong workers clash in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three persons suffered injuries as supporters of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Kamaljit Singh Karwal indulged in a scuffle at Basti Abdullapur in Ludhiana a day before the Punjab assembly polls.

Both of the groups accused each other for distributing liquor and grocery in the area to woo voters. The injured have been identified as Tajinder Singh Tony and Sam of LIP and Bhalla of the Congress.

LIP supporter Manjinder Kaur of Jammu Colony said a woman came to her and asked about a departmental store. On being asked, she said Congress workers were distributing free ration. Manjinder said Tajinder and Sam went to the departmental store and shot a video of ration allegedly being distributed on a slip of Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal.

She added that Congress councillor Nirmal Kera along with his accomplices reached the spot and assaulted Tajinder and Sam.

Congress candidate Karwal refuted the allegations. He alleged that LIP supporter Tony was disturbing liquor and ration. When Congress workers objected to it, they assaulted and injured his supporter Bhalla.

Additional deputy commissioner of police-3 Ashwini Gotyal said the LIP workers have provided some videos of the spot and alleged that they were attacked by Congress councillor and his accomplices. The police are investigating.