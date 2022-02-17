Punjab polls: Why is Kejriwal silent on Kumar Vishwas' charges, asks Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched an all out attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, questioning him over the allegations of supporting pro-Khalistan separatism levelled by Kumar Vishwas.

“Why is Kejriwal silent on those allegations? Just say yes or no, is he lying or not?" Gandhi asked.

Later, the Wayanad MP, who is currently campaigning in Punjab took to Twitter to attack the Delhi chief minister over his overnight stay in the house of an ex-militant Gurinder Singh during the 2017 Assembly elections.

"Congress doesn't compromise but Kejriwal does. He slept at the house of a terrorist few years ago. Now Kumar Vishwas has issued a remark," Gandhi tweeted.

On Wednesday, Kumar Vishwas triggered a storm after he accused Kejriwal of backing the separatist movement in Punjab. "One day he (Arvind Kejriwal) told me that he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab) or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas told ANI.

During the 2017 Punjab elections, Arvind Kejriwal had secretly visited the house of Gurinder Singh, an acquitted Khalistan Commando Force militant in Moga, and retired for the night there, top police sources had told Hindustan Times.

The ex-militant was allegedly a module of the KCF, which in 1997 had triggered a blast near a temple in Mandi Mustafa locality of Baghapurana of Moga district. The trial court had acquitted Gurinder in this case, according to police records.

The Congress is pitted against the Aam Aadmi Party in the fight for Punjab. Polling in the single-phase elections will take place on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

