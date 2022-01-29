Punjab state elections: Ravneet Bittu campaigns for Atam Nagar Congress candidate, presses for ‘change’

Seeking votes for the Congress candidate in Atam Nagar constituency Kamaljit Karwal during the inauguration of his election office at Gill road on Friday, Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu lambasted sitting MLA Simarjet Singh Bains for not undertaking proper development in the constituency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bittu appealed for a change a change in the upcoming elections, saying Karwal, if elected, would ensure development projects can be taken up in coordination with the state government.

“The role of MLA is to take up the issues at state level and work for development of the constituency. But the sitting MLA has failed to do so as he has always remained anti-government. Congress will come out victorious in the upcoming assembly elections and people should vote for Karwal so that Congress and Karwal can work for betterment of the constituency,” he said.

Karwal further said the party has received an overwhelming response from the public, adding that they were determined to work for the development of the constituency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and other Congress councillors and leaders also participated in the inauguration ceremony of the election office.

‘All Congress turncoats ill return’

Further censuring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for resorting to fielding Congress turncoats party candidates, Bittu said all the turncoats will return to Congress after losing elections.

“As the party ticket can be given to only one candidate, we have sent those leaders to contest on other party tickets and when they will lose the elections, they will come back to congress party to celebrate its victory in the elections,” he said.

Inauguration ceremony affects traffic

With a large number of vehicles being parked by the road at the venue, the movement of traffic on Gill road was adversely affected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While police and Congress leaders could be seen trying to streamline the movement of traffic, vehicles moved at very slow pace.