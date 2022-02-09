Rajewal-led SSM’s manifesto spells out party’s vision, gives lofty poll promises a go by

The maiden poll manifesto released by farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) on Tuesday spelled out the party’s stand on issues concerning all sections of society and not just farmers. The document also stands out vis-a-vis those of traditional political outfits as it has proposals and doesn’t make unviable lofty promises.

The SSM document proposes to seek amendments in the People’s Representation Act to have the provision to call back non-performing elected representatives at any point of their tenure. “If the electorates are not satisfied, they should have the right to reject their representative,” reads the SSM manifesto. The document also promises to set up a commission to ensure that every farmer earns at least ₹25,000 a month, along with a slew of pro-farmer initiatives.

Addressing the media, Rajewal also sought special status for border state Punjab on a par with some hill states. He also demanded “special package” to pull the state out of debt.

Rajewal said there was a need to end the nexus between drug smugglers, police, and politicians, for which, he proposed to make the state police answerable to the civil administration. “Gangsters lodged in jails shouldn’t be able to continue with the organised crime. Jail superintendents will be held accountable if it happens,” he said while elaborating on the proposals in the manifesto.

The document promises to set up an accountability commission to look into the plundering of the state’s resources in the last 25 years, besides bringing changes in the system for allotting mining contracts.

Rajewel, who was accompanied by former bureaucrat Swaran Singh Boparai, proposed to help state farmers adopt ‘uttam kheti’ as practised by Guru Nanak in case SSM forms the government, citing diversification from wheat-paddy cycle to oilseeds and other cash crops. There is proposal to offer interest-free loan up to ₹3 lakh to farmers by village cooperative societies, generating employment by setting up food processing centres, and a plan to save sub-soil water.

“Earning of ₹3 lakh for a farmer every year is possible with little efforts and support of the government,” said Rajewal, adding that there was nothing lofty in the document and only practically viable proposals are there.

SSM was constituted in December last year, which comprises 19 farm bodies who were part of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 32 far bodies that led an agitation against now-repealed three farm laws.

The party, which has fielded 104 candidates in alliance with Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP), also promised to improve the functioning of the revenue department so that registration of lands and mutation is done in a time-bound manner.

The SSM also promised to double the budgetary allocation for health and education, free education up to Class 8 in government and private schools, and making Punjabi mandatory up to Class 10. He said all citizens with per annum income below ₹8 lakh would get free health services. “The chief minister, ministers, MLAs, and bureaucrats will get reimbursement as per the rates applicable in government hospitals,” he announced.

Cheaper power to agro industries

Without committing anything on free power to the agriculture sector, Rajewal proposed to provide power at a cheaper rate to the agricultural industries. He assured to terminate the already signed power purchase agreements with the private power plants. “We will also push the Centre to follow the riparian principle for division of river waters and terminate Section 5 of Punjab Termination Of Water Agreements Act 2004,” said SSM chief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON