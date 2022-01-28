SAD seeks action against Punjab Police officials for raids at Bikram Majithia’s houses

In a complaint filed before the chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded action against officials of the Punjab Police for conducting raids at the residences of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in violation of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Party’s senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema, who filed a representation before the CEO, said the raids were against the fundamental rights of Majithia and also raises questions on the fair conduct of the upcoming polls.

SAD took the plea that Majithia is contesting from two constituencies, Majithia and Amritsar-East, and termed the raids as a violation of the model code of conduct imposed for the polls.

Cheema blamed the director, Bureau of Investigation of the state police, B Chandra Shekhar, for giving orders for the raids at Majithia’s Amritsar and Chandigarh residences leading to harassment of his eight-year-old son and wife, who were suffering from Covid. In its orders on January 24, the HC issued directions for giving three-day time to Majithia to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court to seek interim protection from arrest in a drugs case registered against him on December 20.

The complaint added that the Punjab Police without even waiting for the final orders of the HC worked under “political pressure” of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.