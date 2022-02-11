Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / SAD urges EC to take time-bound action on complaints
punjab assembly election

SAD urges EC to take time-bound action on complaints

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Kler said the party sent six complaints between January 19 and February 8 to the chief electoral officer with a copy marked to the chief election commissioner (CEC) but no action was taken
The SAD had complained against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s video message wherein he had made unsubstantiated claims, withdrawal of security to SAD’s Ropar candidate and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema (FIle)
The SAD had complained against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s video message wherein he had made unsubstantiated claims, withdrawal of security to SAD’s Ropar candidate and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema (FIle)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday urged the election commission to take time-bound action on complaints it had lodged. The SAD sent a communiqué to ECI’s special general observer for Punjab polls Vinod Zutshi in this regard.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Kler said the party sent six complaints between January 19 and February 8 to the chief electoral officer with a copy marked to the chief election commissioner (CEC) but no action was taken even as there was a promise to redress issues within 48 hours.

She said the party complained against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s video message wherein he had made unsubstantiated claims, withdrawal of security to SAD’s Ropar candidate and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema.

Zutshi refused to comment on the matter saying that he was not authorised to interact with the media. An official in the EC office in Chandigarh said the plaints were being processed.

According to Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju of the 10,440 complaints lodged on the c-Vigil app since the imposition of model code of conduct on January 8, as many as 7,408 were resolved in less than 100 minutes.

Raju said the ECI received 498 complaints of which 448 were disposed of, while 50 are under process. According to him, 2,193 complaints were received through call centre, of which 2,053 were resolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gurpreet Singh Nibber

    Gurpreet Singh Nibber is a special correspondent with the Punjab bureau. He covers agriculture, power sector, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out