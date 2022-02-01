SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia accepts Sidhu's challenge, will contest Punjab polls from Amritsar East

The Amritsar East assembly segment is set to see one of the most high-profile electoral contest in the upcoming Punjab elections, as Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD's) Bikram Singh Majithia accepted the challenge posed by Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Punjab Congress chief had dared Majithia to leave his home turf and contest only from Amritsar East. On Tuesday, Majithia addressed a press conference to announce his candidature. His wife Ganieve Kaur will now contest from Majitha.

Earlier, the SAD had fielded Majithia from two seats - Amritsar East and neighbouring Majitha. Sidhu, who is also in the fray from Amritsar East, had challenged Majithia to leave his bastion and contest the polls from there. Amritsar East is considered a stronghold of the Congress leader.

The SAD leader has represented Majithia since 2007 and until now he has served three terms as the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from there.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20 in a single phase of voting. The Election Commission will count the votes on March 10.

Sidhu and Majithia were once seen to be close to each other but had a falling out when SAD was in power in Punjab, and Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was MLA from Amritsar East. Since then, the two have not only hurled stinging statements at each other but often clashed in the Punjab Assembly too. Sidhu has been campaigning for action against Majithia for the drug trafficking case.

Majithia who is called as ‘Majhe Da Jarnail’ (general of Majha region) by Akalis, faces possible arrest in a drug case. However, on Monday, the Supreme Court directed Punjab Police not to arrest him till February 23 in view of the elections.

Earlier, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal exuded confidence in Majithia and said, “Navjot Sidhu’s arrogance will be his undoing. He has been harping on his support among the masses. Now his support will be tested with ‘Majha da Sher’ taking him on in his home constituency. He should get ready to fight the brave SAD workers. We will demolish his arrogance by ensuring he loses his security deposit.”