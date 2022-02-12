Sidhu, Kejriwal's daughters on campaign trail: Here's what they said

Rabia Sidhu and Harshita Kejriwal were the new faces seen in Punjab ahead of the election on February 20. While Rabia Sidhu has been campaigning for her father Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal was in Punjab's Dhuri along with her mother Sunita Kejriwal to seek votes for Bhagwant Mann, the CM candidate of the Aam Admi Party.

Rabia Sidhu, who studied fashion designing in Singapore, did not conceal her displeasure over the Congress choosing Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister candidate over her father. "As a daughter, I want to say that the person who is so charismatic and honest could not become the CM face. But let's see what happens next. Maybe the party high command had some compulsion. I have no say on this, it's good for them. But you can't stop an honest man for long. And a dishonest man has to in some point," Rabia said.

Rabia also slammed that Channi was made the CM candidate for the upcoming election as Punjab wants a ‘poor CM’ candidate. "He is a crorepati. You will find ₹133 crore in his bank," Sidhu's daughter said.

While the outburst of Sidhu's daughter put a question mark on the united face that the Punjab Congress is putting up, the campaign trail for Punjab saw Kejriwal's wife and daughter debuting in Punjab campaigning for Bhagwant Mann.

Harshita Kejriwal said Punjab needs good schools, colleges and hospitals and the Aam Aadmi Party is concerned about the future of Punjab's children and how to give every child a chance to study and grow.

"I am not used to giving speeches. But I am here for chachaji (Bhagwant Mann). If there is only one party that is concerned about children and their future, it's AAP. I studied at IIT-Delhi. Many of my friends left for abroad. I could have also gone, but my father told me to stay here and to work for the country. Be it a job or a business, my father told taught me to contribute to the country," Harshita said.

Her mother Sunita Kejriwal also focussed on the development promises of AAP. "Bhagwant is the only MP who has been raising the issue of farmers of Punjab in Parliament for a long time. He loves Punjab and knows how to take Punjab towards progress. That's why I have come to seek votes for him," Sunita Kejriwal said.

