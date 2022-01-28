Sunam Congress candidate Dhiman escalates campaign amid Daman Thind Bajwa’s parallel meets

Sunam Congress candidate Jaswinder Singh Dhiman escalated his election campaign amid party’s halqa in-charge Daman Thind Bajwa’s opposition, parallel meetings and ‘social work’ on Thursday. Bajwa held meetings with her supporters in Sunam villages but they will take the final decision on Friday. However, Dhiman is not in a mood to seek support from the Bajwa family.

“Though the party denied me a ticket, the people of the segment stood by me. The party might snatch a ticket but it can’t take the love of my people. My family is dedicated to Sunam. The party candidate is an outsider, but my family will stand by the residents of the area. I hail from a common family but the party gave the ticket to a leader’s son,” said Daman while addressing a meeting late evening.

Haran Bajwa, Daman’s husband, said, “The campaign is on. We are getting a huge response. We may contest independently, but I have arranged a meeting with my near and dear ones on Friday. Voters of Bhamabadi village, who were even Aam Aadmi Party supporters, also assured support to my wife.”

Jaswinder Singh Dhiman along with his uncle and Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman held meetings after paying homage to freedom fighter Udham Singh.

“We need to assure Congressmen that they are in the hands of good people. We are holding meetings with all party workers, panchayat members and sarpanches. However, the party high command will talk to the Bajwa family,” said Dhiman.

“We were not outsiders even in Amargarh. Dibra, my village, is only 7 km from Sunam and many villages of Dirba subdivision come under the Sunam segment. Surjit Dhiman raised issues of drugs and unemployment. He always fought against the system. However, some issues were resolved after Charanjit Singh Channi came to power and the rest will be addressed in the next term,” he added.

