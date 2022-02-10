Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / From wrestling to politics: The Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab polls
punjab assembly election

From wrestling to politics: The Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab polls

He joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh and Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal. Khali’s joining the saffron camp came days ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab.
Khali said he would render his services as a BJP leader whenever required and would live up to the expectations of the saffron party.(ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 03:27 PM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

World-renowned wrestler ‘The Great Khali’, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday.

He joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh and Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal. Khali’s joining the saffron camp came days ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, Khali heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and said that he is the right person to head the country. “So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined the BJP after being influenced by its national policy,” Khali said.

The wrestler said he would render his services as a BJP leader whenever required and would live up to the expectations of the saffron party.

Standing at 7 feet and 1 inch, Khali made his professional debut in wrestling in 2000 and was a prominent face in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) along with other wrestlers such as The Undertaker, John Cena and Kane.

Khali was inducted into the 2021 WWE hall of fame. Before his career in wrestling, he was an assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab Police.

RELATED STORIES

Khali's entry into mainstream politics was speculated for the first time when he met Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on November 18, last year.

"He (Khali) was smitten by the development that has taken place in Delhi and said that he is willing to support the Kejriwal government in whatever way possible for the betterment of the society," an official statement had read.

Polling for the 117 constituencies in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP