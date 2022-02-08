Two weeks ahead of Punjab polls, Ram Rahim gets 3-week furlough

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on charges of rape and murder, was granted a three-week furlough on Monday.

State officials said that stringent conditions have been imposed for Ram Rahim Singh’s furlough period. “He is not allowed to venture out in a public place during the three-week period. Ram Rahim is also barred from attending any religious or political congregation, public meetings, religious or political discourse, addressing his followers, both in person and virtually (online mode),’’ said an official.

Ram Rahim has also been ordered to stay put at the designated location in Gurugram and not allowed to move without the permission of local authorities, and cannot visit Sirsa.

Jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan said they had released the Dera chief from prison around 3.20pm amid tight police security. “He has been granted furlough from February 7 to 20. We handed him over to the Rohtak police and the Gurugram police took him to a designated place where he will stay with his family. He will be provided security,” a jail official said.

Earlier too, the Dera chief had been granted emergency paroles, lasting from sunrise to sunset, several times so that he could visit his ailing mother.

Effect on Punjab polls

Ram Rahim’s release is being seen as a significant development ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, scheduled for February 20. The Sirsa-based sect leader exerts an influence on many assembly seats in Punjab, and the Dera has branches in all 23 districts. Its followers are spread over at least 69 assembly seats in Punjab, especially those in the Malwa region.

Haryana jail minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said, “It is every inmate’s right to get furlough as per the law.”

Chief Minister, ML Khattar on Monday said that grant of furlough to a person is a legal and administrative process and a prisoner’s right. Khattar said it should not be linked to elections. He said that a prisoner who undergoes a period of three years of imprisonment can seek furlough.

Political wing to take a call

A 45-member committee, set up for every state to manage political activities, is likely to take a call on assembly polls in five states. It is also expected that the number of Ram Rahim’s supporters is likely to increase during prayers.