Will look into AAP’s ‘ties’ with SFJ: Amit Shah to Charanjit Singh Channi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Central government will investigate Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) alleged ties with separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his reply to Channi’s letter, the home minister said the matter will be investigated thoroughly since it is a matter of national security.

“We have received a letter in which you have demanded to probe the relationship of AAP with banned and separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice. According to your letter, the relationship of a political party with an anti-national, separatist and banned organisation is a serious matter. It is condemnable that certain parties can go to such a low to get the political mileage,” said the letter.

Earlier on Friday, Channi had written to the home minister urging to investigate the connection of AAP with the SFJ as the latter expressed its support to the party in 2017 and also in the current elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a very serious issue concerning the integrity and unity of the country and thus ordered to be thoroughly probed. I would urge to probe the matter urgently for taking appropriate action in this regard,” Channi’s letter said.

Channi also quoted Kumar Vishwas’s statements demanding a probe into the matter.