'Here to help', 'Indebted to you': What Rahul Gandhi said at Erode roadshow

Addressing a public rally from his car in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he has come to the state to listen to the people of Tamil Nadu, their grievances, not to tell them his 'Mann ki Baat'.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are struggling because of the policies of the BJP and also the policies of the state government. I have come here to help. You are all aware of the relationship that my family shares with the state, the love that Indira ji, my father received from this state. I am indebted to you for all this love and affection," Rahul said during the roadshow while he was headed to interact with the weaver community of the state at Odanilai.

PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

He also slammed the BJP government over the handling of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day tour in the state which is scheduled to go to the polls around April-May. This is his second visit to the state in a month as on January 14, he was in Madurai to attend the Jallikattu festival.

On Saturday, he interacted with the representatives of MSME sectors where he said when the Congress comes to power at the Centre, the GST regime will be revisited and the Congress will bring a 'One tax, minimum tax' scheme.