Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP in Chennai
tamil nadu assembly election

Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP in Chennai

On March 13, after the DMK denied a ticket to sitting MLA Dr P Saravanan from the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, his supporters staged a protest here in Madurai.
ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:19 PM IST
"As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for Covid-19. But now, the vaccine for Covid-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today," he added.(ANI )

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA P Saravanan joined the BJP in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, P Saravanan said: "I was a member of BJP about six years ago. Today, I have joined this party because it has able leadership led by prime minister Narendra Modi. My discussion for joining BJP was underway for the past 2-3 months and today I have joined."

Also read: MK Stalin says DMK would continue to urge Centre to scrap CAA

"As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for Covid-19. But now, the vaccine for Covid-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today," he added.

On March 13, after the DMK denied a ticket to sitting MLA Dr P Saravanan from the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, his supporters staged a protest here in Madurai.

The DMK has allotted the Thiruparankundram seat to its ally CPI (M).

Saravanan had won the Thiruparankundram constituency in 2019 bye-elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Tamil Nadu, the rise of MK Stalin’s son—Udhaynidhi Stalin

Importance of NEET in Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Top TN leaders, including chief minister, file nominations for assembly polls

TN polls: State BJP president slams DMK over promise of abolishing NEET
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dmk mla saravanan
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP