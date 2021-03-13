BJP's NV Subhash calls Owaisi 'chameleon' over 'slave' remark against AIADMK
BJP leader NV Subhash has called AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi "chameleons" and said he changes colors according to circumstances.
"The way Owaisi forged an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, BJP also stitched an alliance with AIADMK, AIMIM chief should take back his word 'slave' as it would hurt the sentiments, people of Tamil Nadu," Subhash said.
The BJP leader said former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was a charismatic leader in Dravidian politics and the AIADMK will be her party forever.
Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that AIADMK is no longer Jayalalithaa's party, and has 'unfortunately' turned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slave.
The BJP leader expressed confidence that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would form government in Tamil Nadu.
AIMIM is contesting in three assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram in alliance with Dinakaran's AMMK.
Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK poll manifesto promises to abolish NEET, slash fuel prices in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's NV Subhash calls Owaisi 'chameleon' over 'slave' remark against AIADMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People must prove their worth: Palaniswami hits out at DMK
- Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, in his political debut, will contest from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu assembly elections: AMMK releases third list of candidates for polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu’s freebie culture is here to stay, say parties, experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South as Tamil Nadu gets battle-ready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu polls: Stalin chooses Kolathur again, son to debut from Chepauk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhinakaran's AMMK likely to release manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2nd list, AIADMK banks on incumbents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases first list of candidates
- Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will target anyone 'who is people's enemy,' says MNM's Kamal Haasan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMDK walks out of AIADMK-led alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu assembly election: For the DMK, the importance of Trichy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox