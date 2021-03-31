‘Consider full text’: A Raja to EC for remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja responded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) notice for alleged derogatory comments against Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his mother, requesting that the full text of his speech be considered so that it “wipes out the insult and consequent injury inflicted on me,” news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

“In Tamil oratory, simile is a well-accepted norm. In my speech, evolution of the political heights and their means of MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami were compared through a simile as new born babies for the easy understanding of the masses,” Raja’s response to the ECI said, according to ANI.

“This was in response to the CM’s repeated allegations that MK Stalin has never worked hard to become a leader. Hence, if the full text is considered by the committee, I’m hopeful that it will wipe out the insult and consequent injury inflicted on me,” the former Union minister added.

Stalin, the DMK’s chief ministerial candidate, is a former deputy chief minister, and the son of late M Karunanidhi, himself a former multi-term CM.

The controversy pertains to a speech given by Raja in which he remarked that while Stalin was a “legitimate” child, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) Palaniswami was “illegitimate.” The chief minister, who broke down at the comparison, responded by urging people to give “people like Raja an appropriate punishment,” apparently referring to the upcoming single-phase assembly elections in the southern state on April 6.

After massive outrage, Raja apologised, saying that his remarks were “misrepresented” and that he did not intend to hurt anyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the DMK over Raja’s remarks at an election rally in Dharapuram on Tuesday.

Election results for all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be announced on May 2.