IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / EC sends notice to Raja over EPS remarks
DMK leader A Raja. (HT File Photo)
DMK leader A Raja. (HT File Photo)
india news

EC sends notice to Raja over EPS remarks

The former Union telecom minister and DMK’s “star campaigner” has been asked to respond to the notice by 6 pm on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:35 AM IST

The election commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign.

The former Union telecom minister and DMK’s “star campaigner” has been asked to respond to the notice by 6 pm on Wednesday.

The EC said that Raja had allegedly said that (DMK leader

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
a raja election commission of india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP