Kamal Haasan says his aim is to uplift the poor, targets Stalin over NEET

Kamal Haasan further said that both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK are not support-worthy and should make a decisive move towards politics.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Kamal Haasan said he wants to uplift the poor, adding that he wants to serve the Constitution.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday targeted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin over his promise to abolish medical exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and termed it as "empty."

Haasan said he wants to uplift the poor, adding that he wants to serve the Constitution.

"State Eligibility cum Entrance Test (SEET) is an alternative plan. Instead of saying we will ban something that has been promulgated by Central government which is not possible. It's an empty promise by Mr Stalin when he says we will make it (NEET exam) disappear," Haasan told news agency ANI.

Stalin has voiced his opinions against the current government concerning the NEET reservation row in Tamil Nadu after t entrance in September last year.

Stalin said, ““AIADMK in its election manifesto has said that they won’t accept NEET. But they have only said this and have not taken any step to stop it. 13 students have died because of NEET. When the DMK government is formed in the state, we will take all legal courses to stop NEET in the state."

Haasan further said that both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK are not support-worthy and should make a decisive move towards politics.

"Both (AIADMK and DMK) aren't support-worthy. They (people) should make a decisive move towards politics which means not leaving the Assembly hung, please come and vote," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

