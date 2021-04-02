Rajinikanth’s Phalke award: Not the first time govt felicitated rival politician

When iconic film star Rajinikanth was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award, many on social media linked it to the forthcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The veteran actor, who recently opted out of launching his political career due to health factors, has a strong fanbase. As per data available on Ministry of Home affairs website, in the Padma awards of 2021, out of the total 119 awardees, 34 are from poll-bound regions which are heading for polls in coming few months. So is awarding Rajinikanth just a way to the hearts of Tamil voters or could there be a larger political messaging that the BJP government has been practising?

While the election timing cannot be denied, what BJP insiders point out is that it is more of a messaging against the DMK. The DMK has been focussing on the fact that the BJP alliance with AIADMK brings outsiders into the state. The BJP may be trying to counter that with this award by saying that we recognise the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu; their heroes are our heroes.

What’s also interesting is the messaging from the awards in recent years:

• Tarun Gogoi

The former chief minister, who belongs to the Ahom community in Assam, was posthumously given the Padma Bhushan this year. By honouring him, the BJP government seemed to be reaching out to Ahoms of upper Assam region which has 56 of total 126 assembly seats. The BJP’s ostensible message is that they were willing to go beyond the restrictions of political parties to honour the man who came up with the National Register of Citizens.

• Muzzafar Baig

Muzzafar Hussain Baig, a founding member of JKPDP & a former ally of Mehbooba Mufti, recently joined JK People’s Conference, the growing third front of Kashmir politics. Baig joined the Conference after JKPC withdrew its support to People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) which has resolved to restore article 370. A Padma Vibhushan came at a time when he was critical to BJP’S core rivals in the UT.

• Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder was always known for his relationship with people across party lines. However, Pawar got the Padma Vibhushan in 2017, just a few years after PM Narendra Modi called NCP a ‘Nationalist Corruption Party’. Of course, it also came after Pawar termed demonetisation a move intended to “serve the nation”.

‘’Do not look at the awards through prism of votes,’’ said a BJP leader who didn’t want to be named,’’ Who will deny that Rajinikanth is deserving?’’