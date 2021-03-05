Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK allots 6 seats to VCK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga (DMK) allotted six seats to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), formerly known as the Dalit Panthers of India, on Thursday for the upcoming assembly elections on April 6.

“We had asked for 10 constituencies, because in 2011, we had contested in 10 seats in the DMK alliance, but they (DMK) were ready to give us only four. Now we have compromised with six seats,” said a VCK leader requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala’s statement that she will “step away from politics” on Wednesday night is expected to strengthen the AIADMK which is in alliance with the BJP; therefore, the Opposition parties in the DMK-led alliance want to put up a solidified fight.

After inking the deal, VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters that they compromised with the DMK given the political situation in the state. “Though there was dissatisfaction within our party high command over the allocation of seats, we considered the current and future politics of the state and decided it’s important to continue in the DMK-led alliance,” said Thirumavalavan. “We have to drive away Santhana (a term for Hindu movements) forces from the state… This election, the BJP is targeting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the absence of (late) J Jayalalithaa and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi).”

He added that the secular forces in the state shouldn’t let them come to power.

In the 2016 assembly elections, VCK contested as part of a third front along with other parties including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Left parties but didn’t win a seat. They joined hands with the DMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and were allotted two seats:Thirumavalavan and D Ravikumar were elected.

DMK president MK Stalin has so far come to an agreement with two of its minority allies by allotting three seats to the Indian Union Muslim League and two to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. However, it is at an impasse with its main and long-standing ally Congress after two rounds of seat-sharing talks. The Congress had desired more than 40 constituencies while the DMK’s initial offer was 18, which has now increased to 24, said leaders from both parties requesting anonymity. The Congress said that the “ball is in the DMK’s court” and that they want a deal that is, “fair, respectable, and equitable”.