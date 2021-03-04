Restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu: BJP plea to ECI
The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday urged the Election Commission to restrain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assembly election, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. It also wanted the EC to direct the police to register an FIR against him for "inciting the youth to another freedom struggle."
BJP state in-charge, election liaison committee, V Balachandran, alleged that Gandhi's campaign in St.Joseph's Matric Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari district on March 1 was akin to an election campaign in school premises.
In a memorandum submitted to chief electoral officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday he said Gandhi's political campaign in the educational institution violated provisions of the model code of conduct for which strict action including "prohibitory orders for his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu is required." Further, the Congress leader committed offences under sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 124 A (sedition) of the IPC for his remarks that India now needs another freedom struggle, it said.
Quoting Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with students, the memorandum said, "the Congress leaders comparison of the current situation with that of pre-Independence during the British rule and inciting the youth for another freedom struggle has been made with the intent to cause hatred, contempt and excite disaffection towards the government established by laws."
While answering a question, Gandhi had replied, "there is lot of anger being spread in the country, lot of fear, and that is what we have to fight.We have to fight the division, anger, fear and once again make India happy, comfortable, fearless and united," it said.
His statement violates sections 124 A of the IPC, Balachandran claimed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If specific term like love jihad used…’: Dushyant Chautala’s hint to BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan nudges Odisha to implement 27% OBC quota
- Odisha had announced 27% reservation for the OBC/SEBC category in government jobs in 2008 but later slashed it to 11.25% after it violated a Supreme Court cap of 50% on quota.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will open Pandora's Box': Punjab opposes UP govt plea seeking Mukhtar's custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu: BJP plea to ECI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt rolls out Aadhaar-based driver license services, puts an end to RTO visits
- A total of 18 services will be covered. The ministry said the new system will “simplify the government delivery processes and bring in transparency and efficiency”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 Covid-19 death, 79 fresh cases in Jammu and Kashmir
- There are now 883 active Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: 'Controlled and methodical' mechanism says Nripendra Misra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Support gathers for Andhra Pradesh bandh tomorrow
- Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has criticised the Centre’s step of privatising the steel plant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Discriminatory': Goa in Supreme Court on mining leases renewal cancellation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala records 2,616 new cases of Covid-19; active cases reach 44,441
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgender seers participate in mahakumbh at Haridwar for first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not utilising fully': HC asks Centre to explain control on who gets Covid jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neighbourhood First : Jaishankar to boost bilateral relations with Bangladesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index 2020: Srinagar at bottom of list of 49 cities
- While Bangalore has been ranked top among 49 cities with population of more than a million, Bareilly, Dhanbad and Srinagar are ranked as the bottom three.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox