Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Tamil Nadu: First BSF contingent arrives in Madurai ahead of polls
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu: First BSF contingent arrives in Madurai ahead of polls

The BSF personnel were taken for a Covid-19 test immediately after they arrived at the Madurai Railway Station from Assam. They were later sent in different groups to Tenkasi, Tuticorin and Nagercoil districts for election security.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Nine companies have been deployed in Madurai and its adjoining areas following the announcement of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.(ANI/ Representative photo)

The first contingent of 1,130 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from nine companies arrived in Madurai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Nine companies have been deployed in Madurai and its adjoining areas following the announcement of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The BSF personnel were taken for a Covid-19 test immediately after they arrived at the Madurai Railway Station from Assam. They were later sent in different groups to Tenkasi, Tuticorin and Nagercoil districts for election security.

Ahead of the scheduled assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, an all-party meeting was also held on Saturday at the residence of the district collector, T Anbalagan, in Madurai.

The 234 members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of the votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahul Gandhi dubs PM Modi a 'formidable enemy,' vows to defeat him

AIADMK seals poll deal with ally PMK, allots 23 of 234 seats

Democracy is dead in India, says Rahul Gandhi

Smaller parties call on Kamal Haasan; prep for assembly polls due next month
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly elections
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP