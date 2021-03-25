Udhayanidhi Stalin gets creative at his rally, displays note, brick, old photos to drive his point home

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin, and the party’s candidate from the Triplicane-Chepauk seat in Chennai in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, accused the chief minister EK Palaniswami of “pushing away” V K Sasikala. Waving a picture at the crowd gathered during his rally, Stalin said once Palaniswami used to “touch Sasikala’s feet”, but has now relegated her to the back pages of history.

“This is a picture in which the Chief Minister (Edappadi K Palaniswami) is seen touching Sasikala's feet. But as he became Chief Minister, he pushed her away,” ANI said quoting Stalin.

Stalin also hit out at Palaniswami in light of his treatment of Jayalalitha’s aide Sasikala, stating “that's why we say he is venomous”

Stalin was campaigning in Ottapidaram, Thoothukudi district, days before the state hits the polls. He displayed a currency note, a brick, and a picture during his speech.

“I went to Madurai to visit AIIMS hospital site and believe me, I could lift AIIMS hospital in my hands. See, here is the hospital Modi has given us,” Stalin told the crowd while displaying a brick. He added that a total of ₹75,000 crore has been spent on building the new All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.

Stalin also talked about demonetisation during his rally, stating that hard-earned money was invalidated during the exercise.

“Our hard-earned money was invalidated by Modi (during demonetisation). We must also invalidate him in this election. Will you?” said Stalin while displaying a currency note in his hand.

MK Stalin had earlier criticised the chief minister for “crawling” in front of Sasikala for the post of the chief minister. Palaniswami hit back accusing DMK of not maintaining political decorum. "Am I a snake or lizard? I walked and assumed office,” Palaniswami had said.

Election for the 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6, the results of which will be declared on May 2.