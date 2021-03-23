Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Under PM Modi, BJP has done a lot for country: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister
Under PM Modi, BJP has done a lot for country: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister

"In a newly constructed memorial temple for MGR and Jayalalithaa, pictures of senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP party chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman have also been displayed to commemorate the BJP-AIADMK alliance," he said.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, State Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar lauded the efforts of the Centre saying that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party has done a lot for the country.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP govt has done a lot for the country. Construction of Madurai's AIIMS took place when BJP national president JP Nadda was Health Minister. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is from Madurai. That's why we have their pictures in the temple too," Udhayakumar told ANI.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

