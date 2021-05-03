What the verdict means for MK Stalin: Ends 40-year wait for power

Tamil Nadu lost two of its biggest leaders, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, in the past five years, leaving behind a political vacuum. The answer as to who will fill this may well be provided by this assembly poll.

MK Stalin, Karunanidhi’s son, who has waited for over four decades for his opportunity to claim political leadership, will finally be the chief minister of one of India’s most important states (in terms of size, political strength, social development indicators, and economic resources).

Stalin’s quiet leadership style, smart alliance management, and consistent organisational work has paid off. But in a sign that the electorate remains divided, chief minister E K Palaniswami put up a credible performance, on the back of a better than average governance record. Like Banerjee, Stalin, too will have to tackle the state’s Covid challenge as soon as he takes over.

