What the verdict means for MK Stalin: Ends 40-year wait for power

The outcome of assembly elections in four states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala — and the Union territory of Puducherry will have an impact on the political fortunes of both national and state leaders in the months and years ahead.
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Tamil Nadu lost two of its biggest leaders, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, in the past five years, leaving behind a political vacuum. The answer as to who will fill this may well be provided by this assembly poll.

MK Stalin, Karunanidhi’s son, who has waited for over four decades for his opportunity to claim political leadership, will finally be the chief minister of one of India’s most important states (in terms of size, political strength, social development indicators, and economic resources).

Stalin’s quiet leadership style, smart alliance management, and consistent organisational work has paid off. But in a sign that the electorate remains divided, chief minister E K Palaniswami put up a credible performance, on the back of a better than average governance record. Like Banerjee, Stalin, too will have to tackle the state’s Covid challenge as soon as he takes over.

