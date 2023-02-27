Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland election exit poll results 2023: Date and time

The voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections began amid tight security on Monday. Before voting, mock polls were conducted in the constituencies.

Voters were seen queuing up outside polling stations in Shillong and Kohima, capitals of Meghalaya and Nagaland respectively, to cast their ballots. Voting will end at 4pm and the counting of these two states and Tripura will take place on March 2.

The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura, the third northeastern state, was held on February 16.

According to the Election Commission, the poll results must come before March 4.

A total of 352 candidates are in the fray in both the northeastern states where voting is taking place for 59 seats each. The strength of both assemblies is 60 seats each. A BJP candidate was declared unopposed in Nagaland while polling was cancelled in one seat in Meghalaya following the death of a candidate.

In Nagaland, more than 1,300,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates in 59 out of 60 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi won the Akuluto constituency in Zunheboto district uncontested.

In Meghalaya, too, polling is being held in 59 out of 60 assembly seats. Polling in Sohiong constituency has been postponed due to the death of one of the candidates.

While the ruling National People’s Party is fighting to retain power in the state, the BJP and Trinamool Congress are trying to unseat the incumbent government.

In Tripura, at least 21 people were arrested in 18 incidents of violence in a span of two days since February 16. Tripura recorded 89.95 per cent voter turnout this time.

Exit polls in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland:

The ECI has banned exit polls in Meghalaya from 7am on Friday to 7pm on Monday. Besides, the ECI declared that no campaigning is allowed from 4pm on Saturday.

Chief electoral officer of Tripura Kiran Gitte said opinion and exit polls have been banned till 7pm on February 27. Talking to reporters in Agartala, Gitte said that only print media can publish the advertisement of political parties on and February 15 and 16.

Where to watch exit poll results?

The results of the major exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 will be announced after 7pm on Monday. P-MARQ, ETG, BARC, MATRIZE, Jan Ki Baat, Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, TV9, C-Voter are expected to announce their exit poll results after 7pm.

