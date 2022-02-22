UP polls: Fourth phase of voting tomorrow. Check full list of constituencies
Uttar Pradesh will go into fourth phase of assembly elections tomorrow in which as many as 59 assembly constituencies across nine districts, including state capital Lucknow, will vote.
A total of 624 candidates are in the fray, while more than 2.12 crore electors will vote in this phase of the assembly elections. Of the electors, 1.14 crore are male, 98.86 lakh are female, while 972 are transgenders.
Full coverage of assembly elections here
Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeshwar Singh, who sought VRS to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before polls, and Congress rebel Aditi Singh - whom the saffron party has fielded from Rae Bareli, are among the key candidates.
The fourth phase of the polls will also decide the minorities' choice in Uttar Pradesh as a sizeable number of scheduled caste voters are present in the poll-bound districts such as Sitapur and Unnao, among others.
Here's the complete list of constituencies going into polls on Wednesday:
1. Pilibhit
2. Barkhera
3. Bisalpur
4. Puranpur
5. Palia
6. Gola Gokrannath
7. Sri Nagar
8. Nighasan
9. Dhaurahra
10. Lakhimpur
11. Kasta
12. Maholi
13. Sitapur
14. Mohammadi
15. Hargaon
16. Laharpur
17. Sevata
18. Biswan
19. Mahmoodabad
20. Sidhauli
21. Sawaijpur
22. Shahabad
23. Misrikh
24. Gopamau
25. Sandi
26. Bilgram-Mallanwan
27. Balamau
28. Sandila
29. Bangermau
30. Safipur
31. Mohan
32. Unnao
33. Bhagwantnagar
34. Malihabad
35. Bakshi Kaa Talab
36. Purwa
37. Sarojini Nagar
38. Lucknow West
39. Lucknow North
40. Lucknow East
41. Lucknow Central
42. Lucknow Cantt.
43. Mohanlalganj
44. Bachhrawan
45. Harchandpur
46. Rae Bareli
47. Sareni
48. Unchahar
49. Tindwari
50. Baberu
51. Banda
52. Jahanabad
53. Bindki
54. Naraini
55. Fatehpur
56. Ayah Shah
57. Husainganj
58. Khaga
59. Hardoi