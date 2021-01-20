5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career
Kamala Harris will be taking oath as the Vice-President of the United States on Wednesday.
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Kamala Harris, who is to be sworn in as the Vice-President of the United States in a few hours, is an inspiring story of many firsts. She will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.
Her political career has been just as stunning.
- After spending four years at Howard University, she went on to earn her law degree at the University of California, Hastings.
- She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and became the top prosecutor for San Francisco in 2003.
- In 2010, she was elected the first woman and the first black person to serve as California's attorney general and was re-elected to the post in 2014.
- As she rose above the ranks, Harris' position in the Democratic party strengthened and she was elected as California's junior US senator in 2017.
- In August 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his running mate and Biden and Harris emerged victorious in the November 7 elections.
Harris will be taking oath as the Vice-President of the US on Wednesday. "I’m here today because of the women who came before me," she tweeted hours before the inauguration ceremony
(with agency inputs)