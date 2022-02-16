Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 killed as SP, BJP workers clash in Shahjahanpur

Published on Feb 16, 2022 04:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow

A 20-year-old Samajwadi Party (SP) polling booth agent was killed and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling booth agent was critically injured when gunshots were exchanged between two groups in a Shahjahanpur village early on Tuesday, police said in Lucknow.

The incident took place at Vikrampur Chakora village under Nigohi police station limits at 6.30am when two groups, one led by Jhankar Singh Yadav and the other by supporters of Suresh Singh Yadav, clashed over old panchayat poll rivalry, Shahjahanpur superintendent of police S Anand said.

Suresh, a BJP worker, is in jail in connection with another case. The clash led to heavy stone pelting and firing between the two groups, Anand said.

One person from Jhankar’s group identified as Sudhir Singh Yadav, a polling agent of SP, suffered a bullet injury in the head and died on the spot, while Virendra Singh Yadav, a polling agent of BJP, from the other group suffered a bullet injury on the chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

