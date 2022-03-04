3 CRPF men returning from poll duty die in Uttar Pradesh accident

Lucknow: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died at Tema in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti late on Thursday night when a heavy vehicle rammed into a jeep they were travelling in. A police officer said the three were returning to their homes in Gorakhpur and Deoria after poll duty on their own when the accident happened at the border between Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar districts around 11.45 pm. He added the heavy vehicle coming from opposite side rammed into the jeep.

The three have been identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, 44, and Dharmendra Ram, 43, both residents of Deoria, and Heera Lal Yadav, 41, of Gorakhpur.

The officer said the CRPF authorities and family members of the three have been informed about the incident. He said the driver of the vehicle in which the three were travelling was seriously injured and undergoing treatment. The officer added the driver’s identity is still to be ascertained.

