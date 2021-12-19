After BJP came in UP, not Hindus only gangsters, criminals left state: CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said criminals and gangsters left the region after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in the state.

Addressing a rally during the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Mathura, Adityanath said no riot has taken place in the northern state in four-and-half years since the BJP has been in power.

“Hindus were forced to leave the state during previous governments. After 2017, we provided them security, employment and everything they demanded. Now, they have come back to the state,” the chief minister told the gathering, according to news agency ANI.

Hindus were forced to leave the state during previous govts. After 2017, we provided them security, employment and everything they demanded. Now they have come back to the state. Only the criminals and gangsters left the state after BJP came into power: CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/pbZ3jzxgwg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2021

The BJP launched the yatras on Sunday from six places in the state with party heavyweights, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, Adityanath and party national president JP Nadda, among others, taking part in the events. Nadda flagged off the yatra in the poll-bound state from Ambedkar Nagar district.

Addressing the yatra in Mathura, Adityanath said during the regime of the previous governments, multiple riots took place in Uttar Pradesh. “Today, we completed 4.5 years in [the] state and no riots ever took place,” he told the gathering.

Also Read | Ahead of UP polls, BJP to launch ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ today

The chief minister added that 1,350 million people of the state are “family” for the BJP, but for Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, “only their family matters.”

Terming the yatras as a way for the BJP to go amongst the public and “take their blessings,” the chief minister said that in the last few years, the state government has worked towards “infrastructure development, women security and benefit of farmers” in Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go into the polls early next year. In the last assembly elections, held in 2017, the BJP swept it by bagging 312 of the total 403 seats, with the SP winning 47 and the BSP 19. Congress was able to win only seven seats, while the remaining seats were bagged by other candidates.