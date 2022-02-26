Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After doing sit-ups: Video shows MLA applying ointment on villager's legs
uttar pradesh assembly election

After doing sit-ups: Video shows MLA applying ointment on villager’s legs

A video circulating on social media shows BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey applying ointment on the legs of an elderly man in Belkhuri village, Robertsganj assembly constituency, Sonbhadra district.
A clips of the video. (HT )
Published on Feb 26, 2022 10:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A video, doing the rounds on social media, shows BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey applying ointment on the legs of an elderly man, in Belkhuri village of Robertsganj assembly constituency in Sonbhadra district.

The video is reported to have been made on Friday. The villager on whose legs Chaubey is seen, in the video, applying ointment is Lalta Prasad Pathak.

When contacted, Chaubey said, “It is my nature to serve elderly people and take their blessings. All people of my constituency are like a family to me. Lalta Prasad Pathak ji is a respected member of this family. I went to take his blessings. Recently, Pathak Ji underwent surgery. When I reached his house, Pathak Ji, who was sitting outside his house, called someone from his house to apply ointment on his legs. As I was present there, I applied ointment on his legs.”

“I took his blessings and left, thereafter,” said Chaubey.

Chaubey has been seen performing unique acts during campaigning to woo voters. He recently did sit ups while seeking forgiveness from party workers and voters after some of them complained that he didn’t attend their call after becoming an MLA.

In Sonbhadra, elections are to be held in the seventh phase on March 7. Chaubey is seeking re-election from Robertsganj constituency.

He says voters are God for him. He has been walking barefoot since he filed his nomination papers.

