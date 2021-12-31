Amit Shah in Ayodhya today, to visit temples and address rally

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Ayodhya on Friday where he will pay a visit to Ram Lalla and the Hanumangarhi temple and address a rally to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s position ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

The BJP tweeted on Thursday that Shah will first visit the Shri Hanumangarhi Temple at 10:15am, following which he will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple at 10:30am. At 12pm, the Union home minister will address a rally in Ayodhya (Rural), the BJP said.

Amit Shah will also hold a second rally in Sant Kabir Nagar in Gorakhpur at 2pm and will hold a roadshow in Bareilly at 7pm and address an organisational meeting.

On Thursday, Shah addressed rallies in the state's Unnao, Moradabad and Aligarh districts of the state. He also held a core committee meeting with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders over the party’s ongoing preparations for the 2022 UP polls.

All parties in Uttar Pradesh have demanded that the assembly elections should be held on time following Covid-19 protocols, chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Chandra said, “The tenure of Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on 14 May. Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols.”

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the CEC also said that the number of polling booths in UP will be increased to ensure social distancing, voting time will be extended by an hour and only fully vaccinated staff will be present at polling booths.

In the 2017 UP assembly election, the BJP won 312 seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 47 and 19 seats respectively.