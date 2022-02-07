Amit Shah says UP polls will decide if there will be rule of law or mafia

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the UP polls will decide if, in the coming days, there will be a rule of law of the mafia.

Amit Shah said it was a direct fight between two ideologies — the one which wants to save the mafia and the other (Bharatiya Janata Party) which wants to finish the mafia.

To make UP’s economy No.1 in the country, it was necessary to vote for the BJP and development in the UP polls, and ensure its victory on more than 300 seats, he said.

The Union home minister further said that the election is not to elect the MLAs and make ministers, but to decide the future of the state.

Amit Shah was addressing an election meeting on the campus of the Samrat Prithviraj Degree College in Baghpat.

“This election will decide if, in the coming days, there will be a rule of mafia or law, whether Uttar Pradesh will once again get scorched in the fire of riots or will proceed towards development,” he said.

“Whether you want to bring a government which imports sugar and doesn’t pay sugarcane payments dues or a government which ensures payment of sugarcane dues to farmers?” Amit Shah asked.

UP witnessed growth and development in the past five years of BJP rule during which the poor benefitted, Amit Shah said.

The governments of bua (a reference to BSP chief Mayawati) and bhatija (SP president Akhilesh Yadav) ruled the state for 10 years but did nothing for the poor, he said.

Everyone knows what the condition of UP was five years ago,Amit Shah said.

“We have come to you with our report card,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP has become the second largest economy in the country. In the next five years, we will make Uttar Pradesh the No. 1 state,” Amit Shah claimed.

He also said the state election is being fought to put an end to the patronage to criminals.

Amit Shah praised the Yogi Adityanath-led state government for action against criminals.

The senior BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Shah said that he misled the people against the Covid-19 vaccine. Had people listened to him, they would not have been safe during the third wave in the country, the Union home minister said.

“Akhilesh should listen to this. Electricity had not reached the homes of 1.82 crores poor for 70 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided them with electricity. When the vaccination started, Akhilesh Yadav was against it. They said that it is the Modi vaccine, do not get inoculated.”

“Do you want to give UP in the hands of the people who do such childish politics or a person like PM Modi who launched the vaccination drive?” he said.

Praising the Yogi government, he said it had ensured vaccination of the maximum people against Covid.

Both PM Modi and Yogi ensured safety of people in UP during the pandemic, he added.

He said in the 2013-14 General Budget, the Congress government at the Centre had given only ₹66,623 crore to UP. This time, the Narendra Modi government gave ₹1,46,500 crore to UP, he said.

