Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Bah in Agra district: Taking the boat to exercise their franchise
uttar pradesh assembly election

Bah in Agra district: Taking the boat to exercise their franchise

In Bah, polling parties still have to take the boat to the twin villages of Kalyanpur and Bhartar, to conduct polls
In Bah assembly area of Agra, villagers cross River Yamuna to cast their votes, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra

The latest equipment may have been introduced for smooth, free and fair polling, but in the Bah assembly constituency of Agra district, polling parties still have to take the boat to the twin villages of Kalyanpur and Bhartar, to conduct polls.

Even villagers, who have moved to other parts of the constituency, take a boat to reach their village to exercise their franchise on polling day, as they did on Thursday.

Bah is in the border area of UP and Madhya Pradesh and the latest developments are yet to touch a part of Bah. Bateshwar, the paternal village of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, is located in Bah. It has a dominance of the royal family of Bhadawar and the present MLA is the Rani from the royal family, Pakshalika Singh.

“These two villages were earlier in Shikohabad area and have road connectivity on the other side of river Yamuna. However, they now fall in the Bah assembly constituency and thus polling takes place along with other villages of Bah,” said Amar Chand Sharma, the former MLA of Bah.

“Polling parties reach Kalyanpur and Bhartar on the other side of Yamuna from Bateshwar by boat. The villagers from these villages too have shifted to Bateshwar and other villagers on this side of the river take a boat on polling day to cast their votes in their native villages,” Sharma said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemendra Chaturvedi

Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT....view detail

