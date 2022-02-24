BJP will again win over 300 seats in UP: Piyush Goyal

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said traders embraced the goods and services tax (GST) system introduced by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government.

“That is because the traders like an honest and transparent taxation policy,” he said adding that the (BJP) would be reelected with over 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Allahabad (south) seat on Wednesday evening, Goyal said that Prayagraj has always been ahead in knowledge, education, culture, literature, spirituality, arts and trade. “Over 5 crore people came here during Kumbh-2019 and all facilities were provided for holding grand religious fair in UP. BJP has worked honestly for the betterment of Prayagraj and UP,” he added.

“The welfare schemes as well as development projects have helped the state march towards progress and development,” he said while urging people to support BJP candidates including cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” contesting from the Allahabad (south).

“Before 2017, UP had just two international airports but today it is on way to becoming the only state of the country to have five such airports,” he said praising Nandi’s work as civil aviation minister.

“Neither Samajwadi Party, nor the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Congress, had any vision for the state. They knew that if people would become intelligent enough, they would reject them,” he claimed.

He also said previously UP saw parties in government promoting family and promoting criminals in politics.