BSP govt acted against Maoists, worked for tribals’ welfare: Maya

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that red zones of Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Chandauli districts were freed from Maoists’ activities during her party’s government in Uttar Pradesh to bring tribals into the mainstream.

Addressing a public meeting in Mirzapur, she said, “Besides launching an operation against the Maoists, the BSP government (2007-12) also launched several projects for the development of the backward districts that had turned into hotbed of Maoists’ activities. Welfare schemes were launched in tribal-dominated areas to free them from the influence of the Maoists. Large number of the Left extremists from the neighbouring states used to take shelter in these districts.”

“The rival parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, exploited tribals and scheduled caste people but the BSP government worked for their upliftment. The BSP government worked without any discrimination on the basis of caste or religion. Action was taken against the criminals active in UP to establish a rule of law,” Mayawati said.

She alleged that the Congress while in power at the Centre and in most states was “casteist and against Dalits and tribals. The Congress did not give Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) and refrained from declaring national mourning following Kanshi Ram’s death. Congress did not even implement the Mandal Commission recommendations,” she added. Later, on the initiative of the BSP, the Bharat Ratna was conferred on Dr Ambedkar and the Mandal Commission report was implemented during the VP Singh government, she said.

“To seek votes of Dalits, tribals, minorities and other weaker sections, the Congress is indulging in all types of tricks. Once in power, it does not remember the weaker section and empowerment of women,” she alleged. “Under the SP government, hooligans, mafia and rioters held sway over politics. The criminal elements had a free run while the common man and the weaker section of the society were harassed. The development was limited to an area and caste. Th SP government withdrew all the schemes launched by the BSP government. The names of the districts, institutions, projects and schemes launched by the BSP government after Dalit icons were changed. The SP is not a well-wisher of the weaker section,” Mayawati alleged.

“The BJP government is also in the grip of casteist and narrow thinking. It continued with the policies of the SP. The policies of the BJP are guided by the RSS. The weaker section and the minorities have been at the receiving end under the BJP government. It is promoting capitalists and big business houses. In the name of religion, the saffron brigade has created an atmosphere of hate in UP. Crime has increased and women, Dalits and Muslims are not safe in the BJP rule. The Dalits and backwards are not getting benefits of the reservation due to privatisation of the public sector,” she alleged. “The large turnout in the public meetings of the BSP is a clear indication that BSP will form a majority government in Uttar Pradesh,” the BSP chief claimed.

