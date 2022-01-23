UP polls: CM Yogi's Gorakhpur ‘math’ no less than a mansion, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday attacked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, daring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to tell people that the ‘math’ in Gorakhpur, where he frequently resides, ‘is no less than a bungalow.’

“Perhaps people in western UP are not aware that Yogi ji's math in Gorakhpur, where he frequently spends time, is as luxurious as a huge mansion. It would've been better had the chief minister disclosed this,” the former CM tweeted in Hindi.

Mayawati further said Adityanath should've also highlighted BSP government's schemes for people's welfare. “They know that the BSP's record in providing houses to poor and land to the landless has been stellar. When we were in power, we delivered more than 1.5 lakh permanent houses under Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Shahari Garib Awas Yojana in just two phases. A large number of families benefitted from Sarvajan Hitay Garib Awas scheme. Also, land was given to many landless families,” she posted.

The BSP chief, who will not contest the upcoming assembly polls in the state, was apparently responding to Adityanath's remarks at an election programme in Ghaziabad, during which he said his government made houses for 43 lakh poor people in its five years in office.

Mayawati's attack on Adityanath follows her response from earlier in the day to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said a day ago that even though elections are approaching, the BSP is' still not active.'

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases, with the first round of polling scheduled for February 10. Voting for the subsequent phases will be conducted on February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting for all 403 assembly seats will take place on March 10.