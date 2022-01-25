Congress’ battle not for cowards, needs courage: Supriya Shrinate on RPN Singh

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at senior party leader RPN Singh for moving over to the Bharatiya Janata Party, days ahead of the five Assembly elections, including a high-stake one in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the battle that the grand old party is fighting needs bravery and courage and “coward” people cannot handle the same.

“The battle which the Congress party is fighting can be fought only with bravery... It requires courage, strength and Priyanka Gandhi Ji has said that cowards cannot fight it,” Shrinate was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The Congress is fighting against a greedy government, against agencies and for truth. And this fight needs bravery," she said.

Extending her wishes to Singh on his next move, Shrinate said time will reveal to him that fighting a battle with passion is a sign of bravery.

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur earlier said Singh's decision to resign from the Congress party is “wrong”. “We are true soldiers of the Congress, we will live and die here. We think his decision is wrong,” Thakur said.

He further said that while Singh's exit from the party is “sad”, it ultimately does not matter because “many in-charges have come and gone”. “He (Singh) must have decided after a lot of thinking,” said Thakur. Singh was the state in-charge of Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, party MLA Amba Prasad accused Singh of trying to overthrow the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress government of Jharkhand by colluding with the BJP.

“The party leadership was also constantly warned about this. Every true Congressman of Jharkhand is happy with his going to BJP," he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Singh, who is a former Union minister, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh arrived at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi for his joining.

The former MP from Kushinagar constituency in UP had taken to Twitter to inform of his joining the saffron camp.

"This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation-building under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah," he later wrote on Twitter.

He also shared his resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on the microblogging site. "Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," he said.

