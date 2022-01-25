RPN Singh colluded with BJP to bring down Jharkhand govt, says Congress MLA

Hours after Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh quit the party and made his way into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad said the former had colluded with the saffron camp “for more than a year” to “overthrow” the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress government in the state.

“The party leadership was also being frequently warned over this,” wrote Prasad in a post from his official handle on Twitter. “Every true Congress worker and supporter of Jharkhand is happy with his (Singh's) going to the BJP.”

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur earlier said Singh's decision to resign from the Congress party was “wrong”.

Speaking to the ANI news agency, Thakur said, “We are true soldiers of the Congress, we will live and die here. We think his decision is wrong.”

Stating that Singh's exit from the party is “sad” too, Thakur said that it ultimately does not matter because “many in-charges have come and gone”. “He (Singh) must have decided after a lot of thinking,” said the Jharkhand Congress chief.

Singh announced his resignation from Congress earlier in the day. In a letter addressed to interim party president Sonia Gandhi, Singh wrote, “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind.”

Popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna, the Congress party's Jharkhand in-charge had previously served as the Union minister of state from 2012 to 2014.

On his way to the BJP headquarters ahead of joining the saffron camp, Singh said that he was looking forward to his new beginning and contributing towards nation-building under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union home minister Amit Shah.