'Congress' condition so poor...': Mayawati's jibe as Priyanka said BSP is quiet

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress saying that the condition of the party is so poor that the 'CM candidate' has to change the stand. Priyanka on Saturday said it is surprising that th Samajwadi Party is carrying out a low-profile campaign for this election. Priyanka also said that maybe the BJP is exerting pressure on the BSP.

"I am also surprised seeing... six-seven months back we use to think that her party is not active, maybe they will start close to elections. We were also very surprised that the election has started we are in the middle of the election and it has not become active. As you said, (she) is very quiet, I am not able to understand," Priyanka Gandhi said in an interview with ANI.

In a seeming reply to this, Mayawati on Sunday tweeted that voters should not waste their votes for Congress as the CM candidate is not sure about the stand, Mayawati said referring to Priyanka's apparent flip-flop over the issue of CM face.

Congress is a vote-cutting party and the BSP is the safest bet, Mayawati added.

On Friday, when asked about the Congress's CM face in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Can you see any other face from the Congress here?" implying that she will be the CM face of the state in the upcoming elections. On Saturday, however, Priyanka took a step back and said her reaction was a little exaggerated as she gets asked this same question repeatedly. "There are so many States and they have in-charges whether it is Congress or BJP. Do you ask them whether they are chief ministerial face or not? Why don't you ask them? Why is this question being put to me?" Priyanka said.

