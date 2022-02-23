Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Courtesy meet’: Akhilesh Yadav shares photo with BJP MP Rita Joshi's son

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Last month, Rita Bahuguna Joshi offered to resign as Lok Sabha MP in exchange of the party fielding her son as a candidate in the ongoing polls in the state. However, Mayank Joshi did not get a ticket.
Akhilesh Yadav (right) with Mayank Joshi (Twitter)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

On the eve of fourth phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, which is taking place today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday shared a photo with Mayank Joshi--the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi--who was denied a ticket by the ruling party to contest the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

“A courtesy meeting with Mr Mayank Joshi,” the SP chief said on Twitter.

 

Last month, Rita Bahuguna Joshi offered to step down as parliamentarian if the BJP, which has a policy of one ticket per family, was willing to field Mayank. According to reports, the former Congress leader wanted the party to filed her son from Lucknow Cantt, which she herself has represented as MLA.

Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, Aparna, who joined the BJP in January, was also tipped to be its candidate from the constituency. However, the party eventually fielded state law minister Brajesh Pathak from Lucknow Cantt.

 

 

