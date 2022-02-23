‘Courtesy meet’: Akhilesh Yadav shares photo with BJP MP Rita Joshi's son

On the eve of fourth phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, which is taking place today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday shared a photo with Mayank Joshi--the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi--who was denied a ticket by the ruling party to contest the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

“A courtesy meeting with Mr Mayank Joshi,” the SP chief said on Twitter.

Last month, Rita Bahuguna Joshi offered to step down as parliamentarian if the BJP, which has a policy of one ticket per family, was willing to field Mayank. According to reports, the former Congress leader wanted the party to filed her son from Lucknow Cantt, which she herself has represented as MLA.

Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, Aparna, who joined the BJP in January, was also tipped to be its candidate from the constituency. However, the party eventually fielded state law minister Brajesh Pathak from Lucknow Cantt.