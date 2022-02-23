Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Election 2022 LIVE: Voting for phase 4 begins, tight security in Lakhimpur
UP Election 2022 LIVE: Voting for phase 4 begins, tight security in Lakhimpur

  • UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling will take place across Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, Fatehpur, and Lakhimpur Kheri districts.
Nine districts, including state capital Lucknow, are headed for polls in the fourth phase of UP assembly election 2022.
Nine districts, including state capital Lucknow, are headed for polls in the fourth phase of UP assembly election 2022.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 07:18 AM IST
By hindustan times.com, New Delhi
A total of 59 constituencies across nine districts are headed for the fourth phase of polling in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The nine districts include two controversy-ridden seats, a Congress bastion and the state capital. The districts are – Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, Fatehpur, and Lakhimpur Kheri. All of them, barring Pilibhit and Banda, fall in the Awadh region.

The fate of 624 candidates including several cabinet ministers, sitting MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh, as well as Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh will be sealed in this round of polling. 

In Lakhimpur, a multi-cornered fight takes place amid tight security as BJP's Yogesh Verma seeks re-election against SP, BSP, Congress, AIMIM and the AAP. The prestige of the Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will also be put to test in the Lakhimpur Kheri seat. The focus will also be on Unnao where the Congress has fielded the Unnao rape victim's mother to wrest the seat from BJP's Pankaj Gupta.

Voting started at 7am and go on till 6pm. The counting of votes for all five states will be held on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 23, 2022 07:18 AM IST

    BSP chief Mayawati casts vote in Lucknow

  • Feb 23, 2022 07:05 AM IST

    Voting begins in phase 4 of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh

    Vating has started across the 59 constituencies in the fourth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Feb 23, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    Tight security in Lakhimpur ahead of polls today

    Security has been heightened in Lakhimpur Kheri that hogged the national limelight after eight people, including four farmers, were mowed down by a vehicle during a protest. Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case.

    "104 companies of CAPF, 10,000 Civil Police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed on the Nepal Border. The borders have been sealed," Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police of Kheri said.

