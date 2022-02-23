UP Election 2022 LIVE: Voting for phase 4 begins, tight security in Lakhimpur

A total of 59 constituencies across nine districts are headed for the fourth phase of polling in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The nine districts include two controversy-ridden seats, a Congress bastion and the state capital. The districts are – Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, Fatehpur, and Lakhimpur Kheri. All of them, barring Pilibhit and Banda, fall in the Awadh region.

The fate of 624 candidates including several cabinet ministers, sitting MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh, as well as Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh will be sealed in this round of polling.

In Lakhimpur, a multi-cornered fight takes place amid tight security as BJP's Yogesh Verma seeks re-election against SP, BSP, Congress, AIMIM and the AAP. The prestige of the Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will also be put to test in the Lakhimpur Kheri seat. The focus will also be on Unnao where the Congress has fielded the Unnao rape victim's mother to wrest the seat from BJP's Pankaj Gupta.

Voting started at 7am and go on till 6pm. The counting of votes for all five states will be held on March 10.