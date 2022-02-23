UP Election 2022 LIVE: Voting for phase 4 begins, tight security in Lakhimpur

A total of 59 constituencies across nine districts are headed for the fourth phase of polling in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The nine districts include two controversy-ridden seats, a Congress bastion and the state capital. The districts are – Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, Fatehpur, and Lakhimpur Kheri. All of them, barring Pilibhit and Banda, fall in the Awadh region.
The fate of 624 candidates including several cabinet ministers, sitting MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh, as well as Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh will be sealed in this round of polling.
In Lakhimpur, a multi-cornered fight takes place amid tight security as BJP's Yogesh Verma seeks re-election against SP, BSP, Congress, AIMIM and the AAP. The prestige of the Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will also be put to test in the Lakhimpur Kheri seat. The focus will also be on Unnao where the Congress has fielded the Unnao rape victim's mother to wrest the seat from BJP's Pankaj Gupta.
Voting started at 7am and go on till 6pm. The counting of votes for all five states will be held on March 10.
Voting begins in phase 4 of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh
Feb 23, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Tight security in Lakhimpur ahead of polls today
Security has been heightened in Lakhimpur Kheri that hogged the national limelight after eight people, including four farmers, were mowed down by a vehicle during a protest. Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case.
"104 companies of CAPF, 10,000 Civil Police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed on the Nepal Border. The borders have been sealed," Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police of Kheri said.
Wednesday’s phase will cover a large part of central UP, including Lucknow. A total of six central UP districts are in the fray this time along with one district each in Bundelkhand, Rohilkhand and east UP
Addressing rallies in Prayagraj and Kaushambi, the SP chief said 11 lakh posts which, as per him, were lying vacant in the education department will be filled if his party came to power in Uttar Pradesh
A total of 624 candidates are in the fray, while more than 2.12 crore electors will vote in this phase of the assembly elections. Of the electors, 1.14 crore are male, 98.86 lakh are female, while 972 are transgenders.