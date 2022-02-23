UP polls: Dynasts-backed mafias grabbed rations meant for poor, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday continued his attack on the Samajwadi Party government in Kaushambi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

“During the tenure of previous government, criminals roamed freely and grabbed properties belonging to the common people. Our mothers and sisters felt really unsafe while leaving their homes,” he said.

Continuing his attack, the prime minister said, “Instead of providing good governance, the party which ruled Uttar Pradesh previously exploited the people and built lavish palaces,” the prime minister said.

Ever since the Ahmedabad court sentenced 38 convicts to death in the 2008 serial blasts that rocked the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been relentlessly attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav by accusing him of having links to the terror accused.



During the rally in Kaushambi, PM Modi invoked the blasts that had taken place in Lucknow and Varanasi.

“The Samajwadi government did everything to free the terror accused and withdrew the cases against them,” he said.

You got to see 'mausami' (seasonal) leaders in COVID who disappeared during peak & reappeared when

it was controlled...They instigated people against vaccine but got themselves vaccinated...People of UP are well aware of 'seasonal' leaders: PM Modi in Kaushambi pic.twitter.com/nby6c5oJK3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022

Prime Minister Modi took a swipe at Akhilesh over law and order, accusing his government of protecting ration mafia.

“During the past regimes, the ration sent for the poor used to reach ration Mafias. The common people never knew when the distribution of ration at the shops began and ended. The agents of the dynastic political parties used to loot this ration meant for the poor. Even their ministers, MPs and MLAs used to remain involved in this loot,” he added.



