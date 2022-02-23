These polls will change the fate of UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the elections in Uttar Pradesh were not ordinary ones this time, but polls to save the democracy and change the state’s fate.

Addressing a rally at Bhirpur in Yamunapar’s Karchana assembly constituency, he said, “We will work to implement the SP manifesto. Ever since the BJP government came, inflation and unemployment have increased.” Taking a jibe at BJP leaders, the former chief minister said that small leaders of the BJP tell small lies, those who are big tell bigger lies and those who are “tallest” leaders tell the biggest lies. Turning to the competitive students of BEd and TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) examinations who came to the rally, the SP chief said, “You tell me whether the examinations were cancelled or not, whether the paper was out or not. Did you have to fight or not?”

He said that the Samajwadi Party promises to help Shiksha Mitras and fill lakhs of jobs lying vacant in the education department. “If the SP government is formed, the youth will be given jobs by filling the vacant posts,” he promised.

Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah, who was also speaking at a rally in Prayagraj, targeted previous SP and BSP governments alleging that they had turned the state into a bastion of terror and centre of riots.

Yogi Adityanath’s government has eliminated the mafia and if the SP government comes to power again, people like Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari will be out of jail, Shah alleged.

