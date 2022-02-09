Assembly polls: Delhi liquor shops within 100 metres from UP border closed for 2 days

The excise commissioner of Delhi has ordered the closure of liquor shops on the national capital’s border, which are located within 100 metres of Noida and Ghaziabad, for two days. The decision has been taken due to the first phase of assembly elections under which people living in western part of Uttar Pradesh - including Noida and Ghaziabad - will cast their vote.

After the order was issued, the shops were closed at 6pm on Tuesday. They will remain closed till the end of polling on February 10 (Thursday) and again on the day of the counting of votes on March 10, the notice issued by Excise Commissioner of Delhi said.

The order will be mandatory for all the licensees of Excise department whose retail vends or premises are situated within 100 meters in Delhi from Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it said.

The election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening (48 hours before polling).

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties made concerted efforts to woo voters in the last few days. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda addressed rallies in the areas to go the polls in the first phase. Door-to-door campaigns were also held by BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the voters of Rampur, Badaun, and Sambhal virtually on Tuesday as part of BJP's ‘Jan Choupal’ programme. The party released its manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' for UP elections on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) also released its manifesto on Tuesday. The party has an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary have conveyed their views to the voters through various joint press conferences. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also held door-to-door campaigns. The party has also released a youth manifesto for the polls.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who is running a low-profile campaign, addressed a few rallies ahead of the polling.

Uttar Pradesh will go into the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

