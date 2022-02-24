Dist admn denies faulty EVMs affected polling in Lucknow

Even as reports came in of many EVMs going kaput, affecting polling, the district administration claimed that the malfunctions hardly affected polling as EVMs were replaced in no time.

Some polling booths suffered EVM malfunctioning soon after polling began. In Bakshi Ka Talab constituency, the EVM machines in booths 170, 171, 172 went defunct at 8 am affecting the polling. However, the administration replaced the defunct EVM in order to avoid inconvenience to voters. A similar incident was reported from Lucknow Cantt where the EVM at booth number 318 malfunctioned.

Another incident was reported from Sarojininagar where EVM machines at booth number 170, 171 and 172 went kaput. Other constituencies including Lucknow West and Lucknow North too witnessed errors in EVM machines.

In some constituencies, the polling picked up a little late after EVM machines went out of order. Some voters also reported the issue of EVM malfunctioning on Twitter and other social media accounts.

At some polling booths, the VVPAT machines too faced issues.