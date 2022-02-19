In Sonia’s Rae Bareli, Shah blasts Congress

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, blaming the ‘Gandhi family’ of keeping the people in the dark.

Shah, who was speaking in Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, also listed out the measures undertaken by the BJP government to develop Rae Bareli.

While Shah campaigned in Rae Bareli seeking votes for party candidates, which included former Congress lawmaker turned BJP candidate Aditi Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda was in Amethi, an erstwhile Congress bastion from where the Congress had failed to open its account in the 2017 UP elections.

Nadda sought votes for Sanjay Sinh, the former Congress heavyweight who is now contesting as a BJP candidate from Amethi.

Nadda said Sinh had supported the BJP’s decision to scrap section 370 that provided for special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah listed the development works initiated by the BJP government for Rae Bareli, where BJP is looking to expand its growing political clout.

“This is Rae Bareli, which still is the seat of the Gandhi parivar. But did you get 24 hours power before BJP (came to power),” Shah asked while addressing public meetings in Harchandpur and Unchahaar assembly segments of the city.

“This is from where the Gandhi family kept on getting elected and ruled the power corridors of Delhi. After a change of guard in 2014, the same corridors of power ensured that you got 22 to 24 hours of power supply,” he said.

While listing the works, some of which he said had been undertaken for the first time in “70 years”, Shah talked about roads, expressways, girls’ colleges and oxygen plants that had come up in Rae Bareli since the BJP came to power.

“The Ganga Expressway is passing through Rae Bareli, the Prayagraj-Lucknow four-lane road has been made, the famous Dalmau fair in Sareni assembly segment has been popularised, for the first time in 70 years the Rae Bareli railway station has been revamped and double track railroad has been provided,” he said.

Shah was campaigning for party candidates Amarpal Maurya in Unchahaar and Aditi Singh in Harchandpur assembly segments.

In 2017, Aditi was among the two lawmakers to have won on Congress ticket in Rae Bareli. She has since joined the BJP. In Unchahaar, despite a BJP wave, Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Pandey had won the seat. “Tell me if Akhilesh (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav), behenji (BSP chief Mayawati) and Rahul baba (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) can keep the country safe,” he asked and stated that a BJP win would mean more development.

