Indians stranded in Ukraine, but PM Modi busy in UP poll meetings: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said while Indians are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in poll meetings in Uttar Pradesh. She also said the BJP’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh was imminent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief was addressing a poll rally in Airhe town of Varanasi district in the presence of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) chief Krishna Patel. Varanasi is PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Calling Akhilesh the “son of all”, she appealed to the people to dethrone the BJP and ensure the victory of the Samajwadi Party alliance candidates to form the Akhilesh govenrment in Uttar Pradesh.

Mamata Banerjee said, “There is war in Ukraine and PM Modi is holding public meetings in UP. What is important? It is important to bring back the Indian students stranded in Ukraine. If you have such good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, three months ago you would have known that the war is about to take place. Then why didn’t you bring back all the Indians stranded in Ukraine?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today, you are saying that come on your own. Some Indians are sleeping in bunkers, and some of them are not getting food and water there,” Mamata Banerjee said.

In a rally at Sonbhadra, PM Modi on Wednesday said that the government will leave no stone unturned to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Mamata Banerjee also said, “When election comes, you people talk of temple. I don’t have any objection to Jai Siya Ram. But you people don’t take the name of Maa Sita and chant Jai Shri Ram. Don’t teach me worship. We worship Maa Durga to whom Lord Ram offered worship.”

She also chanted a shloka “Sarva Mangal Mangalye” and said she offers prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga and other deities, celebrates Janmashtami and also participates in iftari during Ramzan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing the “BJP people” of committing “many sins”, she said during the Covid period, they threw bodies into the Ganga which floated down to West Bengal. These people didn’t give kafan (shroud) to the bodies, nor performed the last rites, she said.

“When I came to know, the West Bengal government performed the cremation of the bodies, which reached West Bengal floating down the Ganga, with full respect.”

Repeating the khela hobe slogan, she appealed to the people to defeat the BJP in this election.

Describing herself as a “fighter”, Mamata Banerjee alleged BJP workers hit her car with a cane after she arrived for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh (on Wednesday) in support of the Samajwadi Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I went to the sacred ghats of Banaras on Wednesday. I felt very good. When I was on way to the ghat, some BJP workers, who have nothing in their mind, except hooliganism, stopped my car, they hit my car with a cane. They pushed my car. They told me to go back. Then I thought these people have gone (lost the election). It has become certain that they are losing the election,” she said.

She also said, “I want to say that I am not afraid. I am not timid; I am a fighter. During my struggle, CPM got me beaten several times, but I never bowed down. Yesterday, when these people were hurling abuses at me, I stopped the vehicle, got down and stood there. I wanted to see what you can do, what is your courage. You are timid.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I thanked them for stopping the car and what they did because their move made it clear that the BJP is losing the election. Otherwise, why will they behave like this with me? They are scared of me. They cannot stop me. I will come 100 times, 1000 times, if needed,” she added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that with the arrival of Mamata Banerjee, it has become certain that the BJP will lose this election.

“When votes are cast in the seventh phase (March 7), the BJP will be wiped out. The people of Purvanchal will not forgive the BJP but will throw it out of power. People have made up their mind to form the SP government,” Akhilesh said, adding, “we will do unprecedented development of Purvanchal (east UP).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}